Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.80. 406,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,628. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

