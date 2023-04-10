Brokerages Set Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT at $34.20

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trustmark Stock Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,060,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $7,379,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.