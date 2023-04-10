Brokerages Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Price Target at $71.64

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Southern Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

