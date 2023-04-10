Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $129.75

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $128.84 on Monday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Insider Activity

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $62,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 404 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $48,710.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,883.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $62,083.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 76,582 shares valued at $9,725,711. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.