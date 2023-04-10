Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) PT at $235.00

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $193.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Stories

