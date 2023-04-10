Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 136 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $130.14. The company had a trading volume of 716,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.