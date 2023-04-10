Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.30

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Bolloré Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

