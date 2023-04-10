BMO Capital Markets Raises D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target to C$8.50

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DTLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on D2L from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday.

D2L Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTLIF opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. D2L has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.32.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

