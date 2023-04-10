BITICA COIN Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.25 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $467,887.33 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018927 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,336.37 or 1.00013989 BTC.

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.07484859 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $353,267.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

