Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.30 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $31.30 million and approximately $59,148.16 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00074001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00149647 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00041566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038916 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally."

