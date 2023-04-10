BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 10,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,941,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,292. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.49 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

