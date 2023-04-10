Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. 3,072,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,879,167. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

