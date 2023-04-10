Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 900 ($11.18) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 911 ($11.31) to GBX 938 ($11.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ATG opened at GBX 580 ($7.20) on Thursday. Auction Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 566 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,094 ($13.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 665.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 736.94. The firm has a market cap of £702.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11,600.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

