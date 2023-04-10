Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Banner stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Banner by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,181 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

