Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.44.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

