BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.59

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 70943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,050 ($13.04) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.
BAE Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.
Institutional Trading of BAE Systems
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.