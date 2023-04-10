BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.59

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 70943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,050 ($13.04) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

