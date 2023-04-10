Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AVT opened at $43.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

