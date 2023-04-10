AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

