ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.50.

ACO.X has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on ATCO and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$44.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$39.67 and a 12 month high of C$48.46.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.