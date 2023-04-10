ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $57.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

