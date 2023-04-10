Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
