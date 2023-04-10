Arweave Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $8.75 or 0.00029997 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $292.17 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,166.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00435537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00123535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

