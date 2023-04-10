Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.06 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Ardor has a market cap of $98.58 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

