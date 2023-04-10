Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Down 3.4%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 304,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 428,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $350,537. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcellx by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,276,000 after buying an additional 1,323,415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after buying an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.