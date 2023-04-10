Aragon Hits One Day Volume of $10.65 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $133.45 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00010565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now [introducing ANTv2](https://aragon.org/blog/antv2): a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

