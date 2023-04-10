Ankr Achieves Market Capitalization of $348.23 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $348.23 million and approximately $90.44 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03547995 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $46,939,014.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

