Analyzing Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) & American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO)

American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and Franchise Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A Franchise Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franchise Group has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.78%. Given Franchise Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45% Franchise Group -1.56% 23.28% 3.87%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franchise Group has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Franchise Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Franchise Group $4.40 billion 0.21 -$68.57 million ($1.98) -13.37

American Acquisition Opportunity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franchise Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Franchise Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franchise Group beats American Acquisition Opportunity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T. Hewitt on September 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Delaware, OH.

