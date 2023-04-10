Analyzing Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank7 pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $81.69 million 2.63 $29.64 million $3.22 7.30 Eagle Bancorp Montana $99.96 million 1.12 $10.70 million $1.43 9.81

This table compares Bank7 and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank7 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank7 and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank7 currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.68%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Bank7.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 36.27% 21.94% 1.95% Eagle Bancorp Montana 10.55% 7.95% 0.67%

Summary

Bank7 beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.