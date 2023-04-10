Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $108.18

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.3 %

Qorvo stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.