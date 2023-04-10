Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Target Price at $107.00

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.23 on Monday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,856,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $25,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Plexus by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after buying an additional 148,390 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Articles

