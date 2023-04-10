Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Target Price at $108.25

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

Several analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,655,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

