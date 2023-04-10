American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 2.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

AXP traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.61. The company had a trading volume of 210,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,145. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

