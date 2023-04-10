AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,217,725 shares of company stock valued at $163,007,931 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 292,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 795,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 267,019 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

