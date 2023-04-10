Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 139,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,081. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38.
About Almaden Minerals
