Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.