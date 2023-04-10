Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

