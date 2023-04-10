Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,459.78 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $31,459.78 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00073992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00150333 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

