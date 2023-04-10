AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.64.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.70. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AGCO by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

