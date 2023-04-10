ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Purchases 1,466 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 538,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,770,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,962.30.

Shares of NYSE:ACR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,022. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

ACR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

