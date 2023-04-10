Accenture plc (ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on May 15th

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Accenture has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
Accenture Price Performance
Accenture stock opened at $281.70 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $344.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Accenture
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
