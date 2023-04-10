Accenture plc (ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on May 15th

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Accenture has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Accenture stock opened at $281.70 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $344.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

