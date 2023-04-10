ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.66 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 68% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $3,912.73 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,098.44 or 1.00032981 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002409 USD and is up 19.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,217.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

