ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.91 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $4,492.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 83.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018925 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,311.58 or 1.00029535 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002015 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,339.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

