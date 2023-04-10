A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,731. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Stories

