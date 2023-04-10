8,122 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.15. 345,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,634. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

