298,036 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Latigo Investments LLC

Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Latigo Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 73,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 466,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,952,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $45.18. 3,347,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,883,645. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

