Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.61%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

