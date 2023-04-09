Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Decreased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.95. 3,076,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.40. The firm has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $414.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

