Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after buying an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

