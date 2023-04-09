Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.