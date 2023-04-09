Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $247.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average of $227.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.